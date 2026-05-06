Forge a fulfilling youth with solid work and responsibility

Yang Ning (first from left) leads staff members to discuss new development paths with villagers in the fields. File photo: Qin Mei/People's Daily

In a reply letter to representatives of awardees of the China Youth May Fourth Medal and New Era Youth Pioneer ahead of China's Youth Day, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, commended these exemplary young people, who work in grassroots positions spanning sci-tech innovation, rural revitalization, social services and border defense. He noted that they epitomize the confident, self-reliant and high-spirited outlook of Chinese youth in the new era, according to the Xinhua News Agency.An ordinary welder diligently studied his craft and became a chief technician; a village official rooted in the deep mountains served the people with hard work, using youthful energy to transform the village; a delivery rider ran every order with dedication and developed a stronger sense of belonging to the city... Recently, 16 awardees who have won the titles since 2012 wrote to the General Secretary to report on their work and insights from serving at the grassroots level, and reaffirmed their resolve to contribute to national development. People's Daily reporters interviewed four representatives of the awardees of the China Youth May Fourth Medal and New Era Youth Pioneer to listen to their stories of great ideals and unwavering determination.Pei Xianfeng, chief welding technician of China Petroleum First Construction CorpBy Zhu PeixianPei Xianfeng, who was born after 1990, rose from an ordinary welder to become the chief welding technician of China Petroleum First Construction Corp. He has received honors including the National Model Worker title and the China Youth May Fourth Medal.Five years ago, during an interview, when asked about the secret to his welding skills, he said: "there is no secret - just dedicated learning and hard practice. If you're a worker, strive to be the best!"Interviewing him again, Pei's spirit remained undiminished, and his brisk steps now carry more steadiness. He is no longer just a competitor holding a welding torch - he has become a "master teacher" who imparts knowledge and teaches his craft. He leads younger technicians across the country, honing their skills and striving for excellence on national priority projects. "From polishing a single screw to achieving millimeter-level precision, small details hold profound knowledge and can yield great results," Pei said.He frequently visits schools and workshops, guiding young welders hands-on, sharing all he has learned - from winning individually to teaching others to win. Pei has completed the transition from an outstanding welder to an excellent coach. He is no longer just a brilliant "spark" but a torchbearer igniting countless "stars."Pei uses his own journey to tell every young person: The best ability is to develop the core skills to ensure that "I can step up when the motherland needs me.""The times are changing, and new technologies are advancing rapidly. I must continue to study and improve my skills with even younger colleagues, charging forward again, climbing higher peaks, and mastering new technologies," Pei said. "In the future, I will proactively integrate my personal aspirations into the bigger picture of national development, forging outstanding abilities with a fighting spirit, bravely tackling technical challenges and actively innovating, forging a fulfilling youth with solid work and responsibility, and contributing to mastering key technologies."Yang Ning, Party branch secretary of Jiangmen Village, Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous RegionBy Zhang YunheAs summer begins, the mountain breeze becomes warmer, and spring water flows with a gentle gurgle. Yang Ning walks briskly along the mountain paths."Devoting youth to deep mountains and working hard just for the villagers." Hailing from Rongshui, Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Yang has grown from a college-graduate village official to the Party branch secretary of Jiangmen Village, Anchui Township, dedicating 16 years to the mountains.At the village's mountain spring water factory, production lines run at full capacity. Embracing the philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Yang has harnessed the mountain springs to turn good ecology into good livelihoods. As the village's first self-initiated enterprise, the water factory, after starting production in 2025, increased the village's collective income by 200,000 yuan ($29,281.08), pushing per capita annual income across the village past 20,000 yuan.Initially, Jiangmen Village had no path to prosperity. In 2010, after graduating from university, Yang gave up a job in Nanning and returned to her hometown to lead villagers in finding a way out. "I tried selling bamboo, planting chili peppers, planting kudzu - but with little success," Yang said.After many setbacks, she calmed down to understand the local landscape's nuances and develop specialty industries suited to local conditions. She successfully cultivated high-mountain spring watermelons, built the "Miao Sisters" brand, utilized slope land for passion fruit, and promoted a "rice - duck - fish" co-cropping model. As she wrote in her social media: "No matter how countless the difficulties may be, I fear neither the high mountains nor the winding roads!"With thriving industries, Jiangmen Village has transformed. After lifting itself out of poverty, it built a comprehensive rural revitalization industrial park, housing a cured meat processing plant and the spring water factory, enabling local agricultural products to be processed and sold, developing the village and enriching its people.This year, under Yang's planning, the village formed a professional sales team for mountain spring water. She said confidently, "we will add new production lines and create online barrel spring water products, selling our village's high-quality water nationwide."Chen Yiwen, delivery rider at Paige Network Technology Co, Ganzhou, East China's Jiangxi ProvinceBy Yang HaoIn early summer in southern Jiangxi, vegetation is lush. At 6 am, amid the light mist on the streets of Ruijin, 38-year-old Chen Yiwen, a delivery rider for Paige Network Technology Co, tidied his uniform, fastened his helmet, checked his food box, and set off on his electric scooter, beginning a day of hustle. This has been his routine for eight years.In 2018, Chen became a food delivery rider. New to the job, he struggled with unfamiliar roads, frequent late deliveries, and difficulty in finding buildings, and he even considered giving up. But with tenacity, he closely studied the distribution of buildings in old neighborhoods, restaurant preparation times, elevator peak-hour waiting times, and office building access rules, continuously improving his delivery efficiency.On stormy days, he climbed stairs to ensure food arrived on time; when roads were blocked, he detoured 5 kilometers to keep meals warm. Over eight years, Chen's footprints have covered every corner of the city, consistently ranking as the "top rider" at his station.Running every order with heart, and repaying a city with love. In the summer of 2020, he saw a middle school student fall from a bike and get injured. He immediately paused his orders, took the child for medical treatment, and accompanied him through registration and bandaging. In the winter of 2021, while delivering, he spotted a residential fire. He helped evacuate residents and called emergency services, staying until firefighters arrived before quietly leaving.A striving youth should not only be about speed, but also about depth. Ruijin established the "Golden Brother Academy" for new employment groups, offering systematic training and career guidance. Chen eagerly signed up. Following his lead, 26 other delivery riders enrolled in training.During a class on grassroots governance, the instructor said something Chen has never forgotten: "You delivery riders and couriers traverse the streets and alleys every day - you are the 'mobile detectors' of this city."After class, with help from relevant personnel, Chen took the lead in creating a WeChat group named "Snapshot." Today, the group has over 300 delivery riders and couriers, who have reported over 1,000 leads on road damage, facility hazards, and fire safety risks, among others. With a 98-percent resolution rate, the group has become a vibrant force in grassroots governance.From a "five-star rider" delivering meals precisely, to a "city hero" stepping up in emergencies, and to a "mobile grid worker" weaving through streets, Chen has run a career path full of warmth, conveying care between people and embodying the responsibility and dedication of new employment groups.Wang Wei, deputy captain of the Manzhouli Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection Station, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region —By Zhao JingfengJust past midnight in Manzhouli, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, headlights cut through the night as trucks orderly enter the Manzhouli road port. "Sir, please open the door." Taking his inspection tools and tightening his gear, Wang Wei briskly walks to a truck and politely calls to the driver.The door opened, and Wang nimbly entered the cab, carefully checking the driver's documents and every corner of the cab while recording the entire inspection with his body-worn camera. "There are many blind spots at night; we must inspect meticulously," Wang said.The Manzhouli road port requires 24-hour freight clearance. To ensure smooth vehicle entry and exit, staff must be on duty around the clock. Wang, 39, is deputy captain of the Sixth Duty Team at the Manzhouli Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection Station, part of the Inner Mongolia General Station of Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection. During busy periods, he assists in inspecting over 200 inbound and outbound trucks daily, alternating between day and night shifts, often leaving him with sore knees and aching back.During holidays, he always volunteers for duty. He hasn't returned home for the Chinese Lunar New Year for five consecutive years. "My comrades come from all over the country. Many of them are far from home, and it's not easy for them to make the trip back. So during the holidays, I want to prioritize them first," Wang said.Apart from long separations from family, the harsh climate also tests Wang and his comrades' resilience. Winters in Manzhouli often see temperatures below -30C. Most of their work time is outdoors. For ease of inspection and movement, they can only wear regular cotton shoes. The cold often numbed their soles, so they can only keep moving to generate warmth.Wang's meticulous work habits have led him to repeatedly identify and eliminate safety risks. Due to his outstanding performance, he was awarded individual third-class merit three times in 2021, 2023 and 2024.Beyond his main duties, Wang actively participates in education work. Talented and versatile, his self-directed and scripted Party building educational film was recognized as an excellent case by the National Immigration Administration. His original songs, original law promotion series, and various other works have been widely circulated, with millions of clicks.Wang said he will strictly guard the port control line and ensure smooth and safe crossings, playing a pioneering role for young people, and encouraging more young people to take root at the border and fulfill their duties.This was compiled and translated by the Global Times based on an article originally published on page 6 of the People's Daily on May 6, 2026.