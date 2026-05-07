Chinese aviation regulator issues licenses for pilots to fly home-made airships

The Xiangyun AS700 airship Photo: Courtesy of the Special Vehicle Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China

China's aviation regulator has issued the first batch of pilot licenses to fly domestically made airships, which marks a significant step in the country's efforts to train airship operators and support the development of the low-altitude economy.

The licenses were granted on Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to four pilots trained by the Special Vehicle Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the Global Times learned from AVIC on Thursday.

The four licensed pilots completed more than 400 takeoffs and landings and successfully passed all required assessments. After completing the program, they became the first batch of domestically trained airship pilots in China and are now qualified to fly China's first domestically developed Xiangyun AS700 manned airship, according to AVIC, the developer of the airship.

Developed by the Special Vehicle Research Institute under AVIC, the Xiangyun AS700 manned airship has broad application prospects in low-altitude tourism, emergency rescue, aerial patrol, surveying and mapping, and urban operations and maintenance.

According to AVIC, the milestone marks China's transition from having no independent commercial airship pilot training capability to establishing a self-sustaining training system, laying a solid foundation for the independent and controllable development of the airship industry and the high-quality development of the low-altitude economy.

A spokesperson for the research institute said the Xiangyun AS700 has already received 44 orders. Based on an estimated two to three pilots per airship, large-scale commercial operations will require a substantial number of trained pilots. Demand is expected to rise further as China's low-altitude economy continues to expand.

This first cohort of airship pilots has also helped address China's current imbalance in airship operations, where equipment is available but qualified personnel remain in short supply, and has provided key talent support for the large-scale commercial operation of the Xiangyun AS700 manned airship, said the spokesperson.

Looking ahead, the institute plans to intensify training for airship pilots and instructors, expand recruitment, and improve its training system. It also aims to establish the country's first dedicated airship flight school, creating a standardized talent training platform to better align pilot development with market demand.

According to the CAAC, the market size of China's low-altitude economy is estimated to have reached 1.5 trillion yuan ($220.4 billion) in 2025 and is projected to exceed 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035.

China is stepping up efforts to boost the development of the low-altitude economy. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology unveiled top work priorities for 2026, saying that China will continue to prioritize the cultivation and expansion of emerging and future-oriented industries, including plans to develop integrated circuits, new displays, new materials, aerospace, the low-altitude economy and biopharmaceuticals, the People's Daily reported.

In another major boost for the low-altitude economy, Chinese lawmakers voted to adopt a revision to the Civil Aviation Law. Comprising 16 chapters, the revised law improves institutional measures to regulate civil aviation activities, guarantee civil aviation safety, and support the development of civil aviation manufacturing, transportation and the low-altitude economy, the Xinhua News Agency reported.