China tourism continues to surge - exclusive interview with Li Huixin, head of China's tourist office in Budapest

Li Huixin, Director of China National Tourist Office in Budapest. Photo: Daily News Hungary

Director Li Huixin noted that visa facilitation has become a key driving force in attracting international tourists to China.Speaking on China's current inbound tourism policies, Director Li emphasized that visa facilitation measures have emerged as a major highlight drawing global attention and are a crucial factor in encouraging foreign visitors to travel to China at this stage.According to her, China has so far implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 48 countries and has established mutual visa exemption arrangements with some others. In addition, certain regions in China have introduced more flexible, localized visa-free policies. For example, Hainan Province grants visa-free entry to travelers from nearly 60 countries; visitors arriving at port cities such as Dalian and Guangzhou via cruise ships are also eligible for visa-free entry; and group travelers entering through Hong Kong and Macao may enjoy visa-free access within designated areas. This multi-tiered policy framework continues to expand access channels for international visitors entering China.Beyond visa policies, a range of supporting measures is further enhancing the inbound travel experience. First, transportation connectivity has improved significantly. Budapest now offers multiple direct flights to various Chinese cities, operated regularly by major airlines including Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, and Hainan Airlines, providing Hungarian travelers with stable and efficient travel options.Second, the payment environment has been steadily optimized. With the gradual international rollout of mobile payment systems, Hungarian visitors can now enjoy more convenient consumption experiences in China, significantly lowering cross-border payment barriers.In addition, China has introduced innovative measures such as the "instant tax refund upon purchase" scheme, allowing tourists to receive tax refunds on-site at designated stores and locations without the need to queue at airports, thereby greatly enhancing shopping convenience.As a result of these combined policy effects, Hungarian interest in traveling to China has risen notably. Director Li pointed out that in the past, visa procedures and perceived distance posed certain barriers for European travelers. However, with the implementation of visa-free policies, both psychological and practical barriers have been reduced, making China feel "closer" to international visitors. During the visa-free stay period, travelers can plan their trips more flexibly and are more likely to make the decision to visit China.Overall, visa facilitation and the optimization of supporting services are jointly accelerating the recovery of China's inbound tourism market and injecting new vitality into cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Hungary.For Hungarian travelers visiting China for the first time, Director Li Huixin outlined the "four core experiences" of China tourism:With a long history and diverse cultural traditions, China offers a rich cultural landscape. Cities such as Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu, and Shanghai blend tradition with modernity, serving as key gateways for understanding Chinese culture and customs, and providing first-time visitors with a comprehensive and representative overview.China's vast territory features diverse terrain, ranging from towering mountains and lakes to great rivers and coastlines. Its varied and breathtaking natural scenery offers visitors a truly awe-inspiring travel experience.Chinese cuisine boasts a long history and strong regional characteristics. From north to south and east to west, each region offers distinctive flavors. Widely regarded as among the finest in the world, China's culinary traditions are an essential part of the travel experience.China is home to a wide range of unique geographical features, including deserts, the Gobi, forests, mountains, and volcanic landscapes. These provide ideal conditions for in-depth exploration and are increasingly attracting international travelers with specialized interests.

Li Huixin, Director of China National Tourist Office in Budapest. Photo: Daily News Hungary

Li Huixin, Director of China National Tourist Office in Budapest. Photo: Daily News Hungary

Building on these experiences, China continues to develop diverse themed travel routes. These include historical and cultural routes such as the Silk Road, eco-tourism experiences like panda-themed tours, and high-speed rail journeys that highlight modern transportation. In addition, offerings such as tea culture tours, birdwatching trips, and seasonal flower-viewing routes (including rapeseed blossoms and cherry blossoms) further enrich the range of options available to international visitors, reflecting the growing diversity of China's tourism products.Following the pandemic, tourism exchanges between China and Hungary have rebounded significantly: Approximately 157,000 Hungarian visits to China in 2024 and Nearly 200,000 Chinese visits to Hungary.Speaking on the development of China-Hungary tourism exchanges in recent years, Director Li Huixin summarized the current trend with three key words:"two-way interaction, steady deepening, and diversified integration."First, two-way interaction has become increasingly evident. Although the latest data for 2025 has not yet been released, the overall trend remains positive. Statistics from 2024 are already representative: the number of Chinese tourists visiting Hungary exceeded 180,000, approaching 200,000, while Hungarian visits to China reached approximately 157,000. While there has traditionally been an imbalance in tourism flows between the two countries, current figures indicate a relatively balanced pattern of two-way exchanges.Second, cooperation continues to deepen steadily. In recent years, the number of visitors between China and Hungary has grown consistently, with tourism collaboration expanding in both scale and depth. Unlike the past, when sightseeing dominated, exchanges are now extending into more specialized areas such as technology and culture, reflecting a growing understanding of China among the Hungarian public and a broadening of their interests.Third, the trend of diversified integration is becoming increasingly prominent. Tourism cooperation between the two countries has evolved from a single-sector focus to multi-sector collaboration, encompassing not only traditional tourism but also sports, culture, and other fields. The range of partners has expanded from travel agencies to include zoos, cultural institutions, and government bodies, forming a more diverse and dynamic network of cooperation.In addition, as access to information continues to expand, Hungarian perceptions of China are constantly being updated. The widespread use of the internet has brought the world "closer together," while firsthand visits to China further deepen a more authentic and multidimensional understanding of the country.Several landmark projects have highlighted the growing impact of Chinese cultural tourism in Hungary:1. Zigong Lantern Festival (Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage) successfully launched in Budapest with commercial operation2. China Intangible Cultural Heritage Tourism & Creative Expo (held annually) successfully launched in Budapest with commercial operation3. Establishment of "sister attractions" and partnerships between Chinese and Hungarian institutionsAs a key example of China's cultural outreach, the China National Tourist Office in Budapest has in recent years actively promoted the localization of Chinese intangible cultural heritage (ICH) projects in Hungary. Among them, the national-level ICH craft of Zigong lantern-making from Sichuan has been successfully introduced, giving rise to the "China Lantern Festival" at the Budapest Zoo, which has become a highlight of China-Hungary cultural exchange. Operated on a market-oriented basis, the event has evolved into an annual branded program, with two successful editions already held and a third expected to launch in the autumn this year, demonstrating strong sustainability.In addition, the Tourist Office successfully launched the "China Intangible Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Creative Products Exhibition" for three consecutive summers. Developed from the ground up, the exhibition is entirely curated by China and features a comprehensive showcase of Chinese cultural products, design concepts, and traditional craftsmanship. It aims to systematically introduce Chinese brands, design, craftsmanship, and aesthetics to the European market, serving as another important platform for enhancing the international communication of China's cultural soft power. 2026 will mark the fourth edition, and we warmly welcome our Hungarian friends to visit and experience it.These initiatives represent not only cultural exchange but also sustainable, market-driven international cooperation platforms.Li Huixin provided seasonal travel recommendations:Spring (March-May): Luoyang Peony Festival, Jiangnan water towns, Huangshan and GuilinSummer (June-August): Dragon Boat Festival, Qinghai Lake, Yunnan and Guizhou for cool-weather escapesAutumn (September-November): Mid-Autumn cultural events, red foliage, Jiuzhaigou sceneryWinter (December-February): Harbin Ice Festival, Spring Festival celebrationsShe emphasized that China is a year-round destination, offering unique cultural and natural experiences in every season.Looking to the future, China will continue to promote tourism in Europe through:Inbound tourism campaignsYouth study tours and exchange programsCultural festivals and tourism branding eventsRegional cooperation networksContinuously deepen cooperation with the Hungarian tourism industry2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the China National Tourist Office in Budapest. A series of impactful cultural exchange events will be launched to help the world gain a better understanding of China.In 2026, marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China National Tourist Office in Budapest, more influential cultural exchange programs will be launched to help the world rediscover China.At the end of the interview, Director Li Huixin summarized her expectations in four key aspects, expressing her hope that visitors will gain a deeper understanding of China through:First, experiencing its rich and diverse traditional culture and customs.Second, tasting the wide variety of Chinese cuisine.Third, appreciating its vibrant and diverse natural landscapes.Fourth, sensing the pulse of China's development, particularly the future direction reflected in its technological advancements.She stated that tourism makes life better, and expressed her hope that international visitors, through their firsthand experiences in China, will come to appreciate a country that is authentic, diverse, and full of vitality."Traveling to China should become a warm, beautiful, and unforgettable memory in one's life."The article was originally published on Daily News Hungary.