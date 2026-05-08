China, US maintain communication on President Trump’s visit to China: FM in response to media inquiry on topics of China-US summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian
In response to a foreign media question asking when the Chinese side will officially announce relevant information about the China-US presidential meeting, what expectations China has for this meeting, and what major topics the two sides will focus on, as US President Donald Trump recently said that the China-US leaders' meeting will be held as scheduled, Lin Jian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Friday that China and the US maintain communication on President Trump's visit to China, and that he has no further information to provide at this time.
Global Times