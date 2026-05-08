China, US maintain communication on President Trump’s visit to China: FM in response to media inquiry on topics of China-US summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a foreign media question asking when the Chinese side will officially announce relevant information about the China-US presidential meeting, what expectations China has for this meeting, and what major topics the two sides will focus on, as US President Donald Trump recently said that the China-US leaders' meeting will be held as scheduled, Lin Jian, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Friday that China and the US maintain communication on President Trump's visit to China, and that he has no further information to provide at this time.Global Times