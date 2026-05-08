China urges EU to view bilateral trade ties objectively, stop detrimental actions: FM responds to draft revision of EU Cybersecurity Act

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China urges the European Union (EU) to take a comprehensive, objective and positive view of China-EU economic and trade relations, abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization and market principles, and stop its detrimental actions. If the EU insists on turning the law into legislation and discriminates against Chinese companies, China will take measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing, responding to a question about a joint report by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU and London-based professional services provider KPMG. The report said the EU is pushing forward with a Cybersecurity Act that would prohibit Chinese companies from participating in critical infrastructure projects in Europe, and require the removal and replacement of large amounts of Chinese hardware over the next five years, at an estimated cumulative economic loss of over 367.8 billion euros ($431.5 billion).Commenting on the reports, Lin said the relevant Chinese authorities have submitted comments to the European Commission on a draft revision of the EU's Cybersecurity Act, expressing China's serious concerns and formal position, and urging Brussels to take China's position seriously."China is closely following the EU's legislative developments and is willing to engage in dialogue and communication with the EU on this issue," Lin said, adding that if the EU insists on enacting this law and discriminates against Chinese firms, China will take measures to resolve the issue and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.Previously, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) responded that the proposed revision would cause substantive harm to China-EU economic and trade relations, severely disrupt global industrial and supply chains, and weigh on the EU's own digital and green transition.China will closely follow the progress of the draft revision and stands ready to engage in dialogue with the EU on the matter, the MOFCOM spokesperson said, warning that should the EU insist on turning the draft into law and discriminate against Chinese companies, China would have to take corresponding countermeasures.Global Times