Zambian minister hails Chinese enterprises for boosting mining sector with advanced technologies

A Zambian worker shows how a remote operation station works at the commissioning of a mining tunnel boring machine by the Chinese company NFC Africa Mining Plc in the Kalulushi District of Copperbelt Province, Zambia, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

Zambian Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe on Friday commended Chinese companies for introducing cutting-edge technologies to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the country's mining sector.Speaking during the commissioning of a mining tunnel boring machine by the Chinese company NFC Africa Mining Plc in the Kalulushi District of Copperbelt Province, Kabuswe said the new technology marks a major shift from the traditional drill-and-blast mining method to modern cutting-edge technology.He said the introduction of the ultra-small turning radius underground mining tunnel boring machine is timely, as it will cut off the noise and the stresses associated with blasting and help prevent damage to infrastructure.The minister further commended the Chinese firm on its decision to increase its investment in Zambia, adding that the investment will not only expand production but also create new jobs.Wang Jingjun, chairperson of the Chinese company, said the technology is meant to move mining from the traditional drill and blast development towards a new era of mechanical, rock-breaking intelligent mining.Wang added that the company has always focused on technological progress in Zambia's mining industry by adhering to safe, green, and efficient mining and is committed to cultivating more local talent in the area.The ceremony was attended by around 400 representatives, including government officials, scholars, and technical experts.

Zambian Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaks at the commissioning of a mining tunnel boring machine by the Chinese company NFC Africa Mining Plc in the Kalulushi District of Copperbelt Province, Zambia, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)