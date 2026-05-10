BYD’s Daniel Craig ad draws wide online discussions overseas; diversified perspective reflects shifting perception overseas toward Chinese EV

A poster on BYD's official website features most recent James Bond actor Daniel Craig promoting the DENZA Z9GT. Photo: BYD's official website



Chinese automaker BYD has sparked wide discussions overseas after unveiling a new commercial for its premium electric vehicle brand DENZA, starring former James Bond actor Daniel Craig behind the wheel of the brand's new Z9GT. The promotional video has quickly drawn attention from both UK and other overseas netizens, the Global Times observed on Sunday.



On May 7 local time, BYD released an online video titled "Everything is changing." The commercial, featuring Craig at the wheel of the brand-new DENZA Z9GT, delivers a message of adaptation and progress. The advertisement features the tagline: "To evolve or not, that's never really the question. With Daniel Craig, this is a reflection on progress in its purest form, embracing what's next without looking back."



The ad has triggered a wide range of discussions online. Some people expressed strong support for the campaign, while some overseas audiences were seemingly rattled by the sight of the former "007" endorsing a Chinese brand. "Why would a British 'spy' be allowed to use a Chinese car? I don't get it. A British 'spy' trusting a Chinese car packed with high technology... That's truly wishful thinking." Others said, "Bond is no longer about class, prestige, and elegance. Now it's all about the 'money Penny'." This reaction reflects the diverse perspectives on China's industrial rise and highlights the contradictory mindset of some Europeans as they confront the shifting global automotive order, according to industry analysts.



Some overseas users responded positively, calling the commercial stylish and effective. One commenter wrote, "Retired 007 with BYD, that's a damn good car commercial." Another UK-based netizen said, "China is the best in the world when it comes to EVs. Even for ads, Chinese are doing better than us. In contrast, all our ads nowadays are huge SUV in an empty generic town."



Another UK netizen offered a more detailed reading of the advertisement, saying it was not simply aimed at the Chinese market, but rather at a skeptical British audience, using the dog in the video as a symbol of the "Old English customer" who is cautious at first but eventually comes around.



"It's a carefully crafted conversation with the skeptical Old English customer, embodied by the dog who doesn't trust the new car right away. Instead of chasing his approval, DENZA sits quietly and explains: 'Everything' is changing. Not with urgency or disruption, but with patience, respect, and the calm assurance that change doesn't have to mean loss. The dog listens. He watches. And at the end — crucially — he runs toward the car. That final movement is everything," read the comment.



On March 26, BYD officially announced that it has signed Daniel Craig to front a new campaign for DENZA. The partnership coincides with its global expansion in 2026, BYD said.



Craig will lend his image to several key vehicles being launched this year, including in marketing materials and television commercials, BYD said in a press release in March.



Industry observers say BYD's use of recognizable European cultural symbols is part of a broader push to build trust in overseas markets. James Bond, as a globally recognized character, carries strong associations with high-tech, sporty cars, giving the campaign an immediate European appeal.



Some overseas viewers expressed discomfort or skepticism toward the campaign, such reactions, however, are not unusual when a Chinese brand enters a market long dominated by Western automakers and cultural symbols, Liu Dingding, a veteran industrial observer, told the Global Times on Sunday. "They have not yet fully adapted to the new reality that Chinese cars are now going global and competing on equal footing with established international brands. It takes time to adjust to this shift. Daniel Craig driving a BYD is only the beginning of that adjustment," Liu said.



In 2025 BYD has officially overtaken Tesla as the world's largest EV seller. BYD sold almost 28 percent more electric vehicles last year to hit around 2.26 million sales, according to the company.



This growing acceptance of Chinese EVs abroad is no longer driven only by prices, Liu said, adding that more premium Chinese models are beginning to establish themselves in international markets. Behind that shift are improvements in China's supply chain, technological capability, smart-driving systems and overall brand image.



