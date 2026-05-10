Sun Yingsha leads China to 7th consecutive women’s table tennis world team title

The Chinese women's national table tennis team celebrate after beating Japan in the women's teams final at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, the UK, on May 10, 2026. With a 3-2 victory, China claimed its seventh straight women's title at the tournament. It also marked a record-extending 24th time that China has lifted the Corbillon Cup, with its latest title run beginning from 2012 in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: VCG

China extended its reign over the women's team event at the World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals by defeating Japan in the final in London, the UK on Sunday, successfully defending the prestigious Corbillon Cup title.Anchored by megastar and world No.1 Sun Yingsha, the Chinese team weathered the storm from their Japanese counterpart.The final began with Japan taking an early lead as 17-year-old Miwa Harimoto defeated Wang Manyu after five games, 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 4-11, 11-4. China quickly leveled the tie through Sun, who beat Hina Hayata in straight games, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8.Japan moved ahead again when Honoka Hashimoto overcame young Chinese player Kuai Man 3-1, winning with 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8. With China under pressure, Sun once again proved to be the team's backbone, cruising past Harimoto 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 to draw China level at 2-2 and force a deciding fifth match.In the title-deciding match, Wang defeated Hayata 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 to help China complete another hard-fought victory over its longtime rival to retain the Corbillon Cup.The title marks China's seventh consecutive women's team crown and further consolidates the country's long-standing dominance in world table tennis.The two East Asian powerhouses have met in six consecutive women's team finals since 2012, underscoring one of the sport's most compelling rivalries. Japan reached this year's final after defeating Germany in the semifinals.The 2026 tournament held special significance as it marked the centenary edition of the World Table Tennis Championships, which returned to London, where the competition was first staged in 1926. A total of 64 women's teams took part in the event, which ran from April 28 to Sunday.China's latest triumph adds another chapter to an unparalleled legacy in the women's team event. According to ITTF records, China has won the women's world team championship 24 times, more than any other nation, and has lost only twice since 1975.