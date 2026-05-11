China's consumer inflation continues mild recovery in April

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China's consumer inflation continued a mild recovery in April, supported by stronger spring travel demand and rising international energy prices, official data showed Monday.The country's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.2 percent year on year in April, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also increased 1.2 percent from a year earlier, data showed.On a monthly basis, the CPI climbed 0.3 percent in April, reversing a 0.7-percent decline in March and exceeding the seasonal level by 0.4 percentage points.