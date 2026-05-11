China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions, rejects smearing using Iran conflict as a pretext, FM says on US sanctions against Chinese firms

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a question on whether China had any comment about US' sanctions against three Chinese companies on the so-called allegation of assisting Iran given that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council. China has consistently required Chinese enterprises to conduct business in accordance with laws and regulations, and will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."On the Iran situation, China has repeatedly made clear its serious position. The urgent priority is to make every effort to prevent the conflict from reigniting, rather than using the war as a pretext to maliciously link and smear other countries," he said.Global Times