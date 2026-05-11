A few passengers from France, US show symptoms on return from hantavirus-hit ship: reports

This photo taken on May 10, 2026 shows the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius at the Port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife in Spain. Spanish authorities launched an operation on Sunday to evacuate and transfer all passengers and part of the crew aboard the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius. Photo: Xinhua

After the hantavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday and repatriation operation involving multiple nations was launched, a small number of passengers from France and the US have shown symptoms of the disease, according to multiple media reports.The first day of evacuations from the cruise ship MV Hondius, which is at the center of a hantavirus outbreak, has concluded on Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands, Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia said at a news conference at the port on Sunday, CNN reported. A total of 94 people of 19 nationalities disembarked from the MV Hondius, with Garcia saying the operation went "according to plan," per the report.Following the first-day evacuation procedures, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed on his X that one of five French people flown back to France Sunday from the cruise ship is showing symptoms of the illness on the repatriation flight.Lecornu said that the five passengers were immediately placed in strict isolation until further notice, and they are receiving medical care and will undergo testing and a full health assessment.On Sunday afternoon, Lecornu held a special meeting with key ministers and top health officials at his offices to discuss the care of the new arrivals, AFP reported.Also, an American passenger from the MV Hondius has tested positive for hantavirus, while another has mild symptoms, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced on Sunday, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Monday.CNN reported that American passengers from the cruise ship, including at least one presumed positive case, are headed to a highly specialized quarantine unit in Nebraska for evaluation before eventually continuing on to their homes - and weeks of monitoring for symptoms of infection.The virus, typically associated with rodents, may have passed from human to human aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, CNN reported citing the World Health Organization. Since April 11, three people from the ship have died while a handful of others are sick.Two Indian nationals aboard a hantavirus-hit ship are safe and asymptomatic, officials said Monday, reported Xinhua. The information was shared by the Indian embassy in Madrid, Spain, in a statement issued on Sunday night on social media.Previously, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed on Friday that a British national had disembarked from the cruise ship MV Hondius to the South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha, where they live, with a suspected case of hantavirus, the Guardian reported on Sunday.The WHO has recommended that people on board the affected ship and flights should monitor any early symptoms for 42 days after last potential exposure. The organization also noted that the public health risk from hantavirus remains low.Thomas Hofmann, an expert of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said that even if limited transmission were to occur among evacuated passengers, the virus is not easily spread between humans, making widespread outbreaks unlikely, Xinhua reported.Global Times