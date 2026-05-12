Chinese researchers achieve breakthroughs in photoresist development for semiconductors

Automated photoresist resin manufacturing equipment Photo: Courtesy of Shanghai AI Lab





Chinese researchers have developed a new AI-powered platform that enables the stable production of high-purity, highly consistent and efficient krypton fluoride (KrF) photoresist resin, according to the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laboratory on Tuesday, marking another step in China's push for more independent and controllable semiconductor development.Built on the laboratory's Intern AI model, the system integrates "AI decision-making + automated synthesis" into a closed-loop research and development framework. Researchers said the platform enables the production of KrF photoresist resin with high purity, high consistency and improved efficiency.The achievement was made by a team led by the Shanghai AI Laboratory in collaboration with Xiamen University, Suzhou National Laboratory and other partners.According to the Shanghai AI Lab, the new method could help reduce the semiconductor material industry's dependence on a small number of overseas suppliers whose proprietary technologies have long been regarded as a "black box."The team said the breakthrough offers a new standardized and rapidly iterative pathway for the development of advanced chip materials.Photoresist is one of the core materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, and its quality directly affects chip performance and yield. KrF photoresist resin is a key base material that determines the overall performance of the photoresist. For years, the global market for high-end KrF photoresist resin has been concentrated in the hands of a few foreign companies, creating supply-chain dependence, high material costs and limited flexibility for customization and rapid response, said the Shanghai AI Lab.According to the team, the newly developed intelligent synthesis platform for advanced photoresist resin design has established an integrated "decision-connection-execution-iteration" R&D framework.Using the system, researchers made progress in several key areas, including molecular weight stability and glass transition temperature (Tg), successfully shifting the development process from experience-led to data-driven.The team also carried out systematic research on KrF photoresist resin formulation optimization, process control and purity management. All core performance indicators have met preset targets, laying a technical foundation and providing practical experience for future industrial applications.On the industrial side, Xiamen Hengkun New Material Technology Co, drawing on its experience in photoresist formulation development, completed resin adaptation. After key industrial indicators met expectations, the project is expected to enter the client validation stage, according to the Shanghai AI Lab.Global Times