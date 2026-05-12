Essence of China-US trade ties is mutual benefit, win-win: Chinese FM on US soybean and other agricultural purchases

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The essence of China-US economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, said FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday when asked to comment on reports that the White House is seeking bigger commitments from Beijing on soybean and other agricultural purchases, and markets expect China to expand purchases of grains and meat, but do not expect major new soybean purchases beyond the 25 million metric ton target previously mentioned by the White House.Both sides should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, injecting greater stability into China-US economic and trade cooperation and the global economy, Guo said, adding that for specific issues, he suggests inquiring with the relevant Chinese authorities.Global Times