SOURCE / ECONOMY
Essence of China-US trade ties is mutual benefit, win-win: Chinese FM on US soybean and other agricultural purchases
By Global Times Published: May 12, 2026 04:04 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



The essence of China-US economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, said FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday when asked to comment on reports that the White House is seeking bigger commitments from Beijing on soybean and other agricultural purchases, and markets expect China to expand purchases of grains and meat, but do not expect major new soybean purchases beyond the 25 million metric ton target previously mentioned by the White House. 

Both sides should work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, injecting greater stability into China-US economic and trade cooperation and the global economy, Guo said, adding that for specific issues, he suggests inquiring with the relevant Chinese authorities.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
China-US reach new consensuses and consultations will continue, MOFCOM spokesperson says on Paris trade consultations

When asked by foreign media for comment on whether the China-US economic and trade consultations in Paris discussed ...

Global focus on China-U.S. trade talks to set tone for economic engagement: People's Daily Zhong Sheng

On March 13, a piece of news quickly made global headlines. China's Ministry of Commerce announced that the ...

China ready to work with US to manage differences through equal consultations: MOFCOM on sixth round of economic and trade talks

China and the US have maintained ongoing communication at various levels through the China-US economic and trade consultation ...