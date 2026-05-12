China-US relationship cannot go back to the old days, but it can embrace a brighter future

Beijing city skyline (left) and aerial view of Washington, D.C. (right) File photos: VCG

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15.After many twists and turns, China-US relations have reached a new historical juncture. The handshake between the Chinese and US leaders once again will undoubtedly be a new starting point of milestone significance.Looking back, in the face of turbulence, head-of-state diplomacy has time and again helped keep the "giant ship" of China-US bilateral ties sailing steadily forward. The exchanges between the peoples of the two nations have repeatedly nurtured hope for China-US relations during their troughs, making the vast Pacific no longer an insurmountable barrier.The year 2026 carries special significance for both countries. China has ushered in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), while the US marks the 250th anniversary of its independence. Globally, an increasingly uncertain and unstable world urgently expects China and the US to work together to provide greater certainty and stability.Some international observers noted that over the past decade or so, China-US relations have gone through two major cycles of decline and recovery. But after multiple rounds of tensions and dialogue, the mindset and approach with which China and the US engage each other have gradually changed. Today, the dialogue between the two sides is more equal, the communication is more pragmatic, and the bottom line is clearer, showing the possibility of a new chapter in China-US relations amid resilience.Looking at the current state of China-US relations, confidence is growing among people in both countries and within the international community that differences can be resolved through equal consultation. Behind this growing confidence lies a deeper shift in perceptions and in the broader strategic landscape.For two major powers like China and the US, the most important issue is establishing the right strategic understanding of each other. The overarching question is whether the two countries see each other as rivals or partners.China does not seek to challenge or unseat the US and welcomes a prosperous US. At the same time, China remains firmly committed to defending its legitimate rights and interests. In recent years, in response to tariff and trade wars, China has shown both a willingness to negotiate and the determination to stand firm on its principles and bottom lines. This has not only demonstrated China's core strength and won international respect, but also created the conditions for both sides to return to the negotiating table and resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation.Ahead of the meeting, some international observers noted that there are indications that the Chinese and US leaders may be about to create another historic moment, and that the current moment offers an important window for China and the US to recalibrate their goals and the way they interact with each other.This profound international expectation stems from both historical observation and reflection on the future. Throughout the journey, what has helped stabilize the fundamentals of China-US ties during turbulent times? Looking to the long term, what will guide the two major powers to gradually find the right way to get along? The most crucial answer lies in the far-sighted strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, which ensures that the "giant ship" of China-US relations does not run aground, drift off course, or lose momentum.Whenever storms arise, the guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy becomes even more prominent. Last year, when the tariff tsunami shook the world, the Chinese and US leaders personally calibrated the course of the two countries economic and trade ties. Guided by the consensus reached by the two heads of state, the Chinese and US teams have held six rounds of consultations to date, with a new round underway.Strategic guidance is also reflected in the clear marking of dangerous reefs. The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive core issue in China-US relations, and it is directly tied to the political foundation of bilateral ties. The Chinese leader has repeatedly and unequivocally conveyed China's fundamental stance to the US side, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and China must defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and will never allow Taiwan to be separated from the motherland. Clearly defining principles and bottom lines is precisely a responsible commitment to preventing serious risks in China-US relations.The economic and trade relationship has been both one of the most prominent areas of disagreement between China and the US in recent years and a key window for understanding the true nature of the bilateral relationship.Despite continuous political interference, the desire of the business communities in both countries to deepen ties and cooperation has never changed, demonstrating the true nature of China-US economic relations: mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.Today, more than 7,000 Chinese companies operate in the US, while about 80,000 US-invested enterprises are active in China. US exports to China and Chinese investment in the US each support roughly one million US jobs. These weighty numbers offer tangible proof of China and the US working together toward mutual success and common prosperity.The ups and downs in China-US economic and trade relations have delivered important lessons to both sides. From trade to the broader relationship, one conclusion is becoming increasingly clear: dialogue is better than confrontation, cooperation is better than zero-sum competition, and stability is better than turbulence.Shaping the trajectory of China-US relations is also driven by a deeper and more enduring force.The Chinese leader has stressed that the hope of the China-US relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in grassroots connections, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from subnational exchanges.Whether it was the moment of ice-breaking between China and the US, or the low point in their relationship, the simple desire of the people of the two countries to understand and be close to each other has never changed.From a long-term historical perspective, the perceptions and emotions of ordinary people are the most fundamental factors influencing relations between nations. China and the US should draw lessons from their shared history and create more convenient conditions for exchanges between their peoples, thereby strengthening the social foundation of bilateral relations.Currently, the international situation is undergoing the most profound transformation since the end of World War II. Faced with the changing times, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two largest economies, China and the US bear even greater responsibilities.Promoting global development, maintaining peace and security, and improving global governance all require cooperation between China and the US. In the face of new circumstances and new challenges, both countries should uphold a strong sense of responsibility, send clearer signals of stability, and broaden the path of cooperation, thereby contributing greater positive energy to the world's efforts to address challenges and build a better future.Times have changed, and the China-US relationship cannot go back to the old days; however, by bringing together reason and mutual benefit, the two countries can embrace a brighter future.This was compiled and translated by the Global Times based on an article to be published by the People's Daily on May 13, 2026. Guo Jiping is an international commentary column of the People's Daily launched in 2005.