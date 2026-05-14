China stands ready to work with the US to lengthen list of cooperation, shorten list of problems: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

Asked for comment regarding the China-US economic and trade consultations held in Seoul on Wednesday, concerning the main topics discussed, future efforts to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, as well as the possibility of agreements being reached during the US President Donald Trump's visit to China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson He Yongqian said at a regular press conference on Thursday that Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also China's lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, on Wednesday local time, held economic and trade consultations in South Korea with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.Guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and adhering to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, the two sides conducted candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on economic and trade issues of mutual concern and further expanding practical cooperation, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.Going forward, China stands ready to work with the US, in line with the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, to continuously lengthen the list of cooperation, shorten the list of problems, and promote the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, said the spokesperson.Global Times