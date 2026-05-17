Xi urges faster building of Chinese intellectual system in philosophy, social sciences

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed accelerating the building of a Chinese intellectual system in philosophy and social sciences.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on promoting the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences.



Xi noted that since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, China's philosophy and social sciences community has steadily advanced knowledge innovation, theoretical innovation and method innovation, producing a number of valuable research outcomes.



He emphasized the need to deepen systematic and academic research and interpretation of the Party's new theories.



He called for speeding up the building of a Chinese intellectual system in philosophy and social sciences, better responding to the questions posed by China, by the world, by the people and by the times, striving for new progress in the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences, and therefore contributing wisdom and strength to advancing Chinese modernization.

