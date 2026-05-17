China's SAMR unveils 34 priorities to back up private sector growth in 2026

A worker checks color-coated steel plates at the workshop of Shandong Xinmeida Technology Materials Co. Ltd. in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Binzhou City is a major hub for private enterprises. In recent years, the city has fostered the development of private economy through comprehensive and end-to-end services. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has released the 2026 work plan for promoting healthy growth of its private sector, outlining 34 key initiatives.The plan, released on its official website on Sunday, focuses on fair competition, smart governance, and specific supportive measures to promote high-quality development of the country's private enterprises.SAMR will refine the legal framework for fair competition and oversight of enterprise-related fees charging, expand credit incentives and trade and technology-related supportive measures, and strengthen policy tools for individual businesses to ramp up the rule-of-law foundation for private businesses.A top priority will be dismantling the market barriers that hold back the development of a unified national market. SAMR will strengthen antitrust compliance guidance and crack down on "involution-style" cut-throat competition in an effort to ensure a fairer competitive environment for all businesses.To improve regulatory efficiency, SAMR will pilot non-on-site, contactless regulatory models and a "scan-code entry" system for enterprise inspections. These technology-enabled approaches aim to make law enforcement more impartial and transparent.The plan also expands targeted assistance for individual businesses through more tailored, category-specific supportive measures, builds on its "credit + service" initiative and strengthens quality infrastructure to support private-sector growth.