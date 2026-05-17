Chinese food and beverage brands' rapid rollout of 'same-style' products after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sampled their products highlights strong commercialization capability: Chinese expert

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eats zhajiangmian and drinks a beverage from Mixue Bingcheng in Beijing's Nanluoguxiang lane on May 15, 2026, as Chinese businesses quickly rolled out "same-style" products following his visit. Photo: Compiled from media reports

Chinese food and beverage brands' rapid rollout of products tried by Jensen Huang has drawn widespread attention online after the Nvidia chief executive officer was seen strolling through Beijing's Nanluoguxiang lane on Friday, eating zhajiangmian at Fangzhuanchang No.69 Zhajiangmian and drinking a beverage from Mixue Bingcheng, according to videos and photos shared by Chinese netizens. The launches have also fueled strong sales and heated discussion on Chinese social media.Staff members at a Mixue Bingcheng outlet in Beijing's Nanluoguxiang said that Huang, who arrived in Beijing on May 13 as part of US President Donald Trump's visit to China, was immediately recognized after entering the store on Friday with his entourage, according to media reports. Employees recommended several signature drinks, and Huang eventually chose an 8 yuan ($1.15) peach Oolong tea, which was paid for by people accompanying him.On Friday afternoon, Mixue Bingcheng posted a promotional image on its official Weibo account featuring its peach Oolong tea drink alongside Huang's signature leather jacket and a graphics card.A Global Times reporter also found that Mixue Bingcheng had added a new category titled "Boss' Favorite" at the top of its classic menu on its ordering mini program, featuring only one product — the peach Oolong tea drink — priced from 7 yuan per cup.According to media reports, sales of Mixue Bingcheng's peach Oolong tea drink surged nearly 140 percent from the previous day and more than 90 percent from the same day a week earlier. At the Nanluoguxiang outlet visited by Huang, sales of the drink jumped more than 90 percent from the previous period.A staff member at a Mixue Bingcheng outlet in Beijing's Tongzhou district told the Global Times on Sunday that inquiries and orders for the same drink chosen by Huang had both increased over the past two days.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eats zhajiangmian and drinks a beverage from Mixue Bingcheng in Beijing's Nanluoguxiang lane on May 15, 2026, as Chinese businesses quickly rolled out "same-style" products following his visit. Photo: Compiled from media reports

In addition, Fangzhuanchang No.69 Zhajiangmian, where Huang dined on Friday, quickly launched a "Jensen Huang check-in combo" on Douyin following his visit. The platform's group-buying page showed that orders for the black pork zhajiangmian set ordered by Huang had exceeded 100,000.The Global Times observed on Chinese restaurant review platforms that many customers left comments saying they visited the stores to try the same items ordered by Huang, adding that the food and drinks "actually tasted quite good."Some Weibo users commented that "Chinese businesses reacted really fast. As soon as people saw Huang visiting the stores, promotions for the 'same-style' products immediately appeared, making everyone want to give them a try."Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday that the rapid launch of "same-style" products by Chinese brands following Huang's visit reflected the sharp market instincts and strong commercialization capabilities of Chinese businesses."Chinese companies today are extremely sensitive to consumer trends and social media traffic, and they are highly efficient in turning public attention into commercial value," Wang told the Global Times. "This kind of fast response and flexible marketing is also part of the vitality of China's consumer market."