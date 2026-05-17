Chinese actress issues apology after posting cinema recording of hit film ‘Dear You’

Promotional material of Chinese film Dear You Photo: Douban

Chinese actress Lu Yuxiao apologized on Saturday after sharing a live photo taken inside a cinema during a screening of the hit movie Dear You, a move that has drawn sharp criticism online.Lu posted the live image on her account of China's X-like platform Sina Weibo in the early hours of Sunday. She later edited the post, replacing the screen-captured photo with an official film still.Around 1 pm, Lu issued an apology on Weibo. "I have seen all the criticism. I hereby sincerely apologize to the film Dear You and to everyone," she wrote. "My actions have indeed hurt the hard work of the film's creators and have had a negative impact on those who support me. Whatever my original intention may have been, my behavior was inappropriate."She added that she had "deeply realized the seriousness of the issue" and thanked the public for their scrutiny and correction.Lu, 27, is a film and television actress who has appeared in the costume legend drama Love in the Clouds and the urban romance drama Love between Lines, China News reported.The related hashtag topped Sina Weibo's trending topics, with many Chinese netizens criticizing the behavior of recording films in cinemas."As a public figure, you should be even more careful to discipline your words and deeds, learn the lesson, take it as a warning, and correct your mistake once you recognize it," commented a netizen with the username Yijuanchengshu.Chinese authorities, including the National Copyright Administration and the China Film Administration, have issued notices and launched special campaigns on theatrical film copyright protection, vowing to severely crack down on illegal cinema recording and other infringements.The incident has cast a spotlight on the film. Since its release on April 30, Dear You has resonated with audiences through its emotional story and currently holds a high score of 9.1 on Douban, a major Chinese film review platform. It has grossed 467 million yuan ($ 68.58 million) at the box office as of Sunday afternoon, according to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan.