CHINA / MILITARY
China opposes Philippines’ construction activities on all illegally occupied Chinese islands and reefs, will take necessary measures to safeguard Nansha Qundao territorial sovereignty: DM
By Global Times Published: May 18, 2026 04:33 PM
Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense


China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao (islands) and their adjacent waters. We firmly oppose the Philippines' construction activities on all illegally occupied Chinese islands and reefs, including Zhongye Dao and Mahuan Dao, and will take necessary measures to safeguard territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a press briefing on Monday when asked to comment on that satellite images reportedly showed that the Philippines is actively upgrading facilities on two islands in the Nansha Qundao, including plans to expand a sheltered harbor on Mahuan Dao and extend the runway on Zhongye Dao.

Global Times



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