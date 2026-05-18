US President warns Iran ‘clock is ticking’ amid stalled peace talks; dilemma persists as neither side ready for substantial compromise for deal: Chinese expert

Ships remain anchored on May 16, 2026 in the Strait of Hormuz near Larak Island, Iran. Photo: VCG



The US President Donald Trump warned Iran "the clock is ticking," urging Tehran to get moving, or "there won't be anything left of them" amid a deadlock in peace talks, per US media outlets including CNN and CNBC.



Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday that "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," adding that "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"



The message came as the president spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported, citing Netanyahu's office.



Trump also met with top members of his national security team on Saturday to discuss the path forward on the war, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the meeting.



Trump is expected to meet with his national security team at the White House again on Tuesday to discuss military options, US news outlet Axios reported Sunday, citing two US officials.



According to CNBC, while a fragile ceasefire was reached in April, tensions between the US and Iran continue with Tehran keeping the Strait of Hormuz mostly closed, while the Trump administration continues to blockade Iranian ports.



Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that talks between Iran and the US are ongoing through Pakistan as the mediator and Tehran and Washington have both sent comments on the recent proposal by Iran, Al Jazeera reported Monday.



Also, Iranian and Omani technical teams have met in Oman to negotiate a mechanism for safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks last week focused on arranging a framework under international laws to prepare a mechanism for "performing this job."



Zhu Yongbiao, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Monday that he interprets Trump's latest warning as pressure tactics to push forward the stalled negotiations.



Trump had previously posted that a "whole civilization" would die unless Iran agreed to a deal to end the war, shortly before the ceasefire was announced in early April, according to BBC.



Zhu, citing a CNN report, said that the US has become increasingly impatient with the situation. It is in a dilemma, being reluctant to expand military operations to achieve its goal while also unwilling to concede on the negotiation terms.



Even if there are signs of negotiation still continues, Zhu said the gaps between the two sides remain wide and neither side has been ready for substantial compromise for a deal. Therefor the deadlock might continue.



Al Jazeera cited Israel's Channel 13 as reporting that dozens of US cargo planes carrying ammunition from bases in Germany have landed in Tel Aviv in the past 24 hours. The Israeli broadcaster said these were part of preparations to resume the war on Iran.



According to a brief on the latest China-US summit, China's consistent position is that the use of force cannot solve problems, and dialogue is the only right choice. Negotiation may not produce immediate results, but now that the door of dialogue has been opened, it should not be closed again.



China encourages the US and Iran to continue settling their differences and disputes through negotiation, including on the nuclear issue. China calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible on the basis of continued ceasefire, and believes that the fundamental solution to the stalemate in the Strait lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. China has been working to promote peace talks, and will continue to play its role for an early end to the conflict and restoration of peace in the Middle East, read the brief released by Chinese Foreign Ministry.



