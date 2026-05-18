Chinese FM responds to question on Japanese PM’s phone call with Trump en route back from China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked to comment on a question regarding reports that while US President Donald Trump was returning to the US, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi rushed to hold a phone call with him to reaffirm the importance of the US-Japan alliance and that Japan would also collect information on China-US interactions, including their possible impact on Japan, and making appropriate responses, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that during President Trump's visit to China, the two heads of state conducted in-depth exchanges on regional issues of shared concern. More than 80 years ago, China, the US and other Allied countries fought side by side to defeat Japanese militarism and fascist forces, establishing the post-World War II international order and laying the foundation for peace and development in the Asia-Pacific region.Guo pointed out that certain right-wing forces in Japan are now attempting to challenge this order and undermine the cornerstone of peace in the Asia-Pacific, which has drawn high vigilance from the international community. He stressed that what Japan should do is correct its erroneous words and actions concerning Taiwan as soon as possible, stop its rapid remilitarization drive, and return to the path of good-neighborliness, friendship and peaceful development, so as to win the trust of Asian neighboring countries and the international community through concrete actions.Global Times