CHINA / POLITICS
Chinese FM responds to question on Japanese PM’s phone call with Trump en route back from China
By Global Times Published: May 18, 2026 05:33 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


Asked to comment on a question regarding reports that while US President Donald Trump was returning to the US, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi rushed to hold a phone call with him to reaffirm the importance of the US-Japan alliance and that Japan would also collect information on China-US interactions, including their possible impact on Japan, and making appropriate responses, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that during President Trump's visit to China, the two heads of state conducted in-depth exchanges on regional issues of shared concern. More than 80 years ago, China, the US and other Allied countries fought side by side to defeat Japanese militarism and fascist forces, establishing the post-World War II international order and laying the foundation for peace and development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Guo pointed out that certain right-wing forces in Japan are now attempting to challenge this order and undermine the cornerstone of peace in the Asia-Pacific, which has drawn high vigilance from the international community. He stressed that what Japan should do is correct its erroneous words and actions concerning Taiwan as soon as possible, stop its rapid remilitarization drive, and return to the path of good-neighborliness, friendship and peaceful development, so as to win the trust of Asian neighboring countries and the international community through concrete actions.

Global Times 


RELATED ARTICLES
'China has never added fuel to the fire': Chinese FM spokesperson on whether China supports Russia's ballistic missile production

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at the press conference that China's position on the Ukraine crisis ...

Chinese FM spokesperson calls on international community to 'not be deceived by Japan' as US State Department criticizes China on 'radar illumination'

‌The US Department of State criticized China on Tuesday local time regarding the "radar illumination" issue, claiming that ...

Chinese FM responds to question on US govt claims about employee fired over relationship with Chinese national

When asked to comment on the US government’s claims on Wednesday that the US State Department had fired ...