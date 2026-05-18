MND: China Stands Ready to Work With the US Side to Promote the Steady and Long-term Development of a Stable and Positive Mil-to-mil Relationship

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Photo: Ministry of National Defense

Question: It is reported that during the meeting with the visiting US President Trump, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the two sides should make better use of communication channels in the political, diplomatic and military-to-military fields. What are the expectations on the development of China-US mil-to-mil relations in the next phase?Jiang Bin: During the successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Trump, the two leaders reached important consensus on building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, charting the course and providing foundational guidance for China-US relations going forward. The steady development of the mil-to-mil relationship between China and the US is in the shared interests of both sides, and is also the common expectation of the international community. We stand ready to work with the US side to deliver on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, strengthen communication and dialogue, manage differences, build trust, and dispel misgivings， so as to promote the steady and long-term development of a stable and positive China-US mil-to-mil relationship along the right track, which would play a positive role in fostering a bright future for China-US bilateral ties and safeguarding world peace and stability.