Nearly 60% in Japan oppose lifting lethal weapons export ban, poll shows; Japanese netizens warn against ‘death merchant’ path

People hold placards reading "No war" and "Stop constitutional revision, military expansion" during the Grand Constitution Rally 2026 to mark Constitution Memorial Day in Tokyo on May 3, 2026. Photo: VCG

Nearly 60 percent of respondents in a Kyodo News opinion poll opposed the Japanese government's decision to lift restrictions on exports of lethal weapons, the latest survey showing public unease over a major security policy shift as many Japanese netizens criticized that it could push Japan further away from its postwar pacifist principles and turn the country into what some called a "nation of death merchants."The poll showed that 57.2 percent of respondents opposed lifting the ban on exports of lethal weapons as part of the government's shift in security policy, while 37.1 percent of respondents supported, the Kyodo News released on Sunday.The report, without providing further details, was reposted and highlighted in headlines by many Japanese media outlets on Sunday and Monday.On April 21, in a major policy shift, Japan abolished restrictions that had limited military equipment transfers to five nonlethal categories, paving the way for the export of lethal weapons. Based on a proposal from the ruling coalition, the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved the changes, classifying defense equipment into two categories: lethal "weapons," such as warships, tanks and missiles, and "nonweapons," such as radars and protective gear, according to Japan Times.The revision has sparked strong concern and protests in Japan. For example, an NHK opinion poll conducted over three days from May 8 found that 52 percent of respondents opposed the revision, while 35 percent supported the move and 12 percent said they did not know or gave no answer.Many Japanese netizens also reposted related content to express their opposition to Japan's lifting of the ban on exports of lethal weapons. The Aichi Prefecture Peace Committee reposted a media report on the latest Kyodo poll and wrote on X on Monday: "The path to ruin as a nation of death merchants. It is not too late, even now. This should be stopped. Oppose exports of lethal weapons."The Japan Peace Committee wrote on X: "Opposition to lethal weapons exports stands at 57.2 percent. In terms of the mechanism, the export of weapons with lethal capabilities has become possible, but the government proceeded with those procedures on its own accord, and public trust in this major policy shift was never sought."A netizen, rinne_channel, wrote on X on Monday: "Even though 57 percent of the public opposes it, the government has already decided to expand 'exports of weapons with lethal capabilities.' Moreover, many citizens remain unaware. Before we know it, Japan is heading toward becoming 'a country that exports weapons.' Is this really a policy that has the public's understanding?"Another netizen, kei_taiyousun, wrote: "In Kyodo News' public opinion poll, opposition stands out overwhelmingly. This, too, is a form of public sentiment. However, isn't the important thing to thoroughly discuss why people oppose it and why they support it, and to convey the 'substance' of those opinions to the government?"While netizen yosukemiya wrote, "Even though Prime Minister Takaichi and Defense Minister have relentlessly promoted arms exports, opposition remains strong. I felt a little relieved by the public's conscience. That is why we must stop arms exports."Netizen kojiskojis also wrote, "Even as Prime Minister Takaichi, Defense Minister Koizumi and others flood the media and social media with a deluge of pro-export arguments, brazenly creating faits accomplis on their own, public opinion remains unshaken, with opposition outstripping support by a full 20 percentage points. The pacifism deeply rooted in society, which recoils at the idea of using made-in-Japan weapons to kill and injure people in other countries, holds firm. There is still plenty of room to put the brakes on this."Some groups in Japan have also organized protests against arms sales and the government's push to revise the Constitution. For example, the group Opposing Arms Fairs at Makuhari Messe (@No_bukimihon1) released a notice on X announcing a protest on May 24, saying, "In Japan, a country with a Peace Constitution that proclaims everlasting peace for the world, we want to stop promoting the weapons business that sows the seeds of war!"Global Times