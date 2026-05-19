China hopes all African countries can become part of China-Africa cooperation: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China sincerely hopes that all African countries can become part of the "family photo" of China-Africa cooperation, board the express train of China's development, join in China-Africa friendship, and work toward common modernization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, when asked to comment on a phenomenon that amid growing China-Africa trade, some media figures have urged Eswatini to establish diplomatic ties with China at an early date.At a press briefing, a reporter noted that China-Africa cooperation has made positive progress since the start of this year, with bilateral trade topping 800 billion yuan ($110 billion), for the first time in the first four months; Many African voices have described the cooperation as an "accelerator" for Africa's development, while some media figures have urged Eswatini to establish diplomatic ties with China at an early date instead of repeatedly missing development opportunities.Asked about this phenomenon, Guo said that under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and Belt and Road cooperation, China-Africa all-round cooperation has been flourishing, helping advance industrialization and agricultural modernization across African countries and bringing tangible benefits to the African people.Starting from May 1 this year, China has fully implemented zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, opening its vast market wider to Africa, Guo said.Global Times