AMD CEO hails China as home to world’s most vibrant AI ecosystem; China's innovation boom continues to attract foreign firms

Lisa Su, chairwoman and CEO of AMD, delivers a keynote speech at AMD's AI Developer Day in Shanghai on May 19, 2026. Photo: The Paper

China has the world's most vibrant artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, Lisa Su, chairperson and CEO of AMD, said on Tuesday at AMD's AI Developer Day in Shanghai, while noting that the company must continue to develop in the Chinese market, according to local media outlet thepaper.cn.This is in line with a trend of a growing number of multinational companies that are upgrading their manufacturing bases in China into innovation centers, given the country's increasing tech capability, analysts noted.AMD's research and development (R&D) center in Shanghai is one of the company's largest R&D facilities in the world. Su said that the company must be deeply rooted in China in order to engage with some of the world's top AI talent, according to a report by thepaper.cn.She also pointed out that what makes China's ecosystem the most exciting is that it is a place that truly embraces open innovation, according to the report.Su's remarks came after global business representatives hailed China's innovation ecosystem and its AI development on Monday, during the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit (GTIS) held in Beijing."In recent years, we have clearly felt the unique advantages of the Chinese market, especially its exceptionally rich application scenarios and complete industrial chain," Guo Wei, general manager of Intel China, said on Monday at a forum themed "Empowering Global Economic and Trade Cooperation through AI" at the GTIS.Guo said that in exchanges with overseas peers, the company found that they believe more and more innovative applications are being pioneered and implemented first in China, and the practical challenges arising during technology commercialization are being effectively resolved.Youssef Rouissi, co-CEO of Attijariwafa Bank, said at the GTIS AI forum that more Chinese companies are using AI to help African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) integrate into global markets.The Moroccan bank serves 27 African countries and more than 12 million customers. According to Rouissi, AI helps SMEs identify key suppliers, secure competitive pricing, optimize logistics routes, and conduct risk assessments based on historical data - enabling even small businesses without collateral to access financing.Rouissi emphasized that AI application is a long-term, systematic project that requires close collaboration across the entire ecosystem, in which China is playing a crucial role."China's innovation ecosystem clustering effect allows international companies to not only access a vast market in China, but also find strong partners to continuously drive the evolution of technology road maps," Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.From upstream hardware adaptation to downstream software delivery, China boasts exceptionally strong integrated software-hardware synergy capabilities, Wang said, adding that the abundant application scenarios in China enable innovative achievements to have a market.Apart from enterprises, scholars and officials also praised China's cutting-edge technology development and its contribution to the world."Every time I visit China, I am amazed by the level of technological prowess the country has achieved. China is now a leading nation in many fields of technology," Ali Babacan, former deputy prime minister of Türkiye, told the Global Times on Tuesday during the 2026 Tsinghua PBCSF Global Financial Forum held in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province."With the rapid development of AI, I am encouraged to observe AI becoming increasingly useful and widespread across the country - in education, healthcare, infrastructure, public administration, and overall security - all vital areas for AI application," said Babacan.Babacan also noted that from AI optimizing logistics to digital platforms revolutionizing public services, China has moved from being a follower to a global leader in applying technology to solve real-world problems.