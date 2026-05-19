Voice of opposition

Protesters hold placards and lights during a rally against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's constitutional revision and military expansion policies, in front of the parliament building in Tokyo, Japan on May 19, 2026. Photo: IC
Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar receives applause during his swearing-in ceremony at the Hungarian Parliament on May ...
Thailand's new coalition government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was sworn into office on Monday evening, following ...
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul adjusts a microphone before speaking to the media at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters in ...