SOURCE / ECONOMY
Chinese, US trade teams hold extensive discussions on rare-earth export control issues, will jointly study solutions to each other's legitimate concerns: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: May 20, 2026 12:03 PM
The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG



Asked to comment on the White House’s statement that China will address US concerns about shortages in the supply chain of rare earths and other critical minerals (including yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium), and the US concerns about the ban or restriction on the sale of rare earth production and processing equipment and technology, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday that the China-US economic and trade teams have conducted in-depth communication and exchanges on relevant export control issues, and the two sides will jointly study and resolve each other’s legitimate and lawful concerns. 

The MOFCOM said that the Chinese government imposes export controls on rare earths and other critical minerals in accordance with laws and regulations, and reviews license applications for compliant civilian uses. China is willing to work with the US to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between enterprises of the two countries and create favorable conditions for ensuring the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the ministry said.

Global Times 

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