China’s aviation industry will import 200 Boeing aircraft in accordance with commercial principles: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Photo: VCG

In accordance with the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and the US, China’s aviation industry, based on its own civil aviation transport development needs, will import 200 Boeing aircraft in accordance with commercial principles, an official from the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday, in response to a question asking to provide more details on US President Trump’s claim that China has agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft.At the same time, the US side will provide China with sufficient guarantees for engine and parts supply, the official said, according to a statement on MOFOCM’s website. The official noted that aviation is a key area for deepening mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between China and the US.Global Times