Chinese FM slams Lai’s rhetoric related to arms purchasing, says attempts to seek independence by relying on external support are ‘nothing but wishful thinking’

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to rhetoric by Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te expressing hope to continue U.S. arms purchases, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. It has never been a country and will never be a country. The Lai Ching-te authorities have developed a conditioned response of making every attempt to grab attention, which only time and again revealed their true nature as provocateurs and saboteurs of peace.Guo noted that "Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Soliciting external support and pursuing military buildup to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail. China's firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear. The U.S. needs to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and take concrete actions to uphold the overall China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Guo said.Global Times