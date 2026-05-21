China willing to continue working with Russia to further deepen practical cooperation, Chinese FM on Power of Siberia 2 pipeline progress

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Russia are conducting close cooperation in areas such as energy. China is willing to continue working with Russia, based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, to continuously deepen practical cooperation between the two countries, Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Thursday.Guo made the remarks while responding to a media inquiry about the progress of Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, specifically regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China this week and the current progress in preparatory work for its completion.Global Times