Both sides should create favorable conditions for two-way agricultural trade, MOFCOM says on China’s purchases of US agricultural products

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Responding to a question about China's purchases of US agricultural products, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday that "the two sides should create favorable conditions for two-way agricultural trade, and promote the restoration and continued expansion of trade cooperation in agricultural products," Xinhua reported.Following the recent economic and trade consultations, China and the US reached a series of positive consensus on advancing the resolution of some non-tariff barriers and market access issues concerning certain agricultural products on both sides. The two sides also agreed in principle to include relevant products in the framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions, and set guiding targets for expanding two-way agricultural trade, He Yadong told a press briefing, per Xinhua.Global Times