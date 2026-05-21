CFA hands lifetime bans to 17 people in latest anti-corruption crackdown

A screen shot of the statement issued by CFA on its website on May 21, 2026

A total of 17 people received lifetime bans from engaging in any football-related activities for committing criminal offenses, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on its official website on Thursday as it released its third batch of sanctions targeting misconducts in the football industry.The latest round of punishments involved 65 individuals, and 48 others were banned for five years or less from participating in football-related activities for serious violations of discipline. Those punished included club executives, referees and players, the CFA said.The Meizhou Hakka Football Club received an additional six-point deduction in the 2026 professional league standings and was fined 800,000 yuan ($111,000) for serious violation of regulations and discipline, according to the CFA.All member associations, clubs and related practitioners should learn from these cases, take them as a warning, remain constantly vigilant, uphold respect for rules and discipline, and firmly eliminate match-fixing, gambling, corruption and other improper transactions that undermine the fairness of competition, stated the CFA.The latest sanctions came after earlier disciplinary announcements made in September 2024 and January 2026.In January, 73 individuals, including former CFA president Chen Xuyuan and former national team coach Li Tie, were banned for life from all football-related activities.A total of 13 clubs were sanctioned with point deductions for the 2026 season, including nine Chinese Super League sides and four China League One teams.In September 2024, 43 individuals were banned for life from participating in football-related activities for gambling and match-fixing.