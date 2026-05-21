Foreign media reports China signaled it holds up Pentagon official’s visit until Trump decides on Taiwan island arms sale, Chinese FM responds

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China's opposition to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, in response to a question that the Financial Times cited sources as saying that China is holding up a proposed visit by the Pentagon's under-secretary of defense for policy, as China signals that it couldn't approve the visit before US President Donald Trump makes a decision on an arms sales package to Taiwan region.Guo said that regarding the specific issue, I would refer you to China's Ministry of National Defense.Global Times