China has never required its tech companies to refuse foreign investment: NDRC spokesperson

A view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai Photo: VCG
China has never required its tech companies not to accept foreign investment, a spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner, said on Friday.
Li Chao, the NDRC spokesperson, made the remarks during a press conference when responding to a question saying that there have been online reports claiming that the Chinese government plans to require high-tech companies not to accept investment from US capital.
Li said that opening to the outside world is a basic state policy pursued by China. China supports Chinese enterprises in integrating into global innovation networks and engaging in international exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.
At the same time, foreign investment must comply with China’s laws and regulations and must not harm China’s national security or interests, the spokesperson said.
China’s door of opening-up will only open even wider. We will continue to thoroughly implement the foreign investment law and its implementing regulations, promote the implementation of various opening-up and foreign investment stabilization measures, and consistently build a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, while doing a good job in risk prevention and control, Li added.
Global Times