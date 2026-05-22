China has never required its tech companies to refuse foreign investment: NDRC spokesperson

A view of the Lujiazui area in Shanghai Photo: VCG

China has never required its tech companies not to accept foreign investment, a spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner, said on Friday.Li Chao, the NDRC spokesperson, made the remarks during a press conference when responding to a question saying that there have been online reports claiming that the Chinese government plans to require high-tech companies not to accept investment from US capital.Li said that opening to the outside world is a basic state policy pursued by China. China supports Chinese enterprises in integrating into global innovation networks and engaging in international exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.At the same time, foreign investment must comply with China’s laws and regulations and must not harm China’s national security or interests, the spokesperson said.China’s door of opening-up will only open even wider. We will continue to thoroughly implement the foreign investment law and its implementing regulations, promote the implementation of various opening-up and foreign investment stabilization measures, and consistently build a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, while doing a good job in risk prevention and control, Li added.Global Times