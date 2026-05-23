Xi makes instructions on coal mine accident in north China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made important instructions following a coal mine gas explosion on Friday in north China's Shanxi Province, urging all-out rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for proper handling of the aftermath of the accident and urged a thorough investigation into its cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.



The gas explosion occurred underground on Friday at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, resulting in heavy casualties.



Xi stressed that authorities across the country must learn from the accident, remain vigilant on workplace safety, and intensify efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks in order to prevent major accidents.



As China has entered its flood season, he also called for strengthened emergency preparedness and solid flood control and disaster relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property.



