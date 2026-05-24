Northeast Super League debuts with sold-out crowds

Photo: VCG

Northeast China's first cross-provincial urban football super league, dubbed the "Northeast Super League (NESL)," kicked off its opening matches across four key regional cities on Saturday night, launching a new grassroots-driven initiative to integrate sports, culture, tourism and business and fuel the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China, the China News reported on Sunday.The country's pioneering regional urban football tournament spanning multiple provincial-level regions, the league is jointly hosted by the provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with eight cities participating in a total of 34 scheduled matches throughout the season, the report said.Opening fixtures were simultaneously held in Shenyang, Changchun, Harbin and Hohhot, capital cities of the above provinces and region, drawing over 100,000 on-site spectators across the four venues. All opening-game tickets were fully sold out in advance, reflecting strong public enthusiasm for the newly launched grassroots sports event.Embracing the core philosophy of "Fighting for the City," the league has selected 390 amateur players from tens of thousands of public applicants. The diverse roster includes students, delivery workers, enterprise employees and professionals from all walks of life, fully embodying the tournament's civilian and grassroots positioning, according to media reports.The tournament prioritizes standardized operations and public credibility to avoid perfunctory organization, said event organizers."We will never deliver a shoddy event to the public," said a tournament organizing committee official.Media has reported that high-level refereeing and technological support underpin the league's professionalism. All matches adopt the Video Assistant Referee system. More than 70 percent of match supervisors hold professional league certification, while over 60 percent of referees are national-level accredited officials.The opening night featured two high-profile ceremonial kickoffs. In Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning Province, Bora Milutinovic, former head coach of the Chinese men's national football team, kicked off the fixture between Shenyang and Jixi, a city from Heilongjiang Province, where the home side team Shenyang claimed a dominant 3-0 win.Meanwhile, in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang Province, 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics speed skating champion Ning Zhongyan performed the ceremonial kickoff for the home clash between Harbin and Dalian, a coastal city in Liaoning Province, which ended with Dalian securing a 5-2 away victory.Other opening-day results saw Changchun from Jilin Province tie 1-1 with Tongliao from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Hohhot, capital city of the region, hold Yanbian from Jilin Province to a 0-0 draw.The league adheres to a people-oriented operational model with ultra-affordable ticket pricing. Regular match tickets are uniformly priced at 19.9 yuan ($2.93), making high-standard football accessible to ordinary residents.Beyond the pitch, the four participating provincial regions have rolled out a cross-regional cultural and tourism integration campaign titled "One Ticket, Explore Northeast China."Over 10,000 merchants across the region offer exclusive consumption discounts for ticket holders, while more than 1,000 secondary viewing zones have been set up in major business districts and catering venues to create a pervasive match-watching atmosphere.Additional high-speed rail services will be gradually opened to achieve full coverage of all participating cities across the four regions.Data released by Tongcheng Travel shows that as of May 19, searches for Harbin-related cultural and tourism products jumped 128 percent month-on-month. As the tournament drew near, the popularity of inbound flight bookings to Harbin climbed more than 43 percent month-on-month, while hotel booking interest across the city surged 46 percent month-on-month, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The tournament has sparked widespread social buzz on Chinese social platforms including Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, where numerous fans shared photos and videos of their game-day experiences. Supporters donned team jerseys and wore themed makeup, cheering for their hometown teams and leaving comments highlighting the regional bond of "Northeast China as one family."Officials stated that the NESL represents an innovative attempt for coordinated sports development in Northeast China."The Northeast Super League is an innovative move to break down regional barriers and integrate quality sports resources," Liu Qi, deputy director of the Jilin Provincial Sports Bureau, said at a pre-event briefing, the Jilin Daily reported.Liu described the tournament as a "key lever" to lift grassroots football and serve the broader strategy of revitalizing China's northeast.The drive to blend sports and travel mirrors a wider trend, Liu Simin, a tourism expert from the Tourism Research Center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times."With more leisure time, people are increasingly combining sport with travel, giving rise to landmark events like the NESL and Su Chao (Jiangsu Super League) that bring spiritual fulfillment and a sense of community identity," Liu Simin added.