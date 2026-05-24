‘Carb face’ anxiety misjudges essence of health, ignores balanced diet

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The term "carb face" has recently sparked discussion on Chinese social media platforms. The trend has seen some short video influencers who pinch their cheeks and say, "This is the 'carb face' you get from eating steamed buns every day." Meanwhile, some social media users are posting photos claiming that their facial contours have become more defined after cutting out carbohydrates. For a time, staple foods like rice, noodles, and steamed buns have been forcibly linked with "becoming less attractive" and a "lack of self-discipline." Does eating carbohydrates really affect appearance and health?The new term refers to some appearance issues such as a puffy face, dull or sagging skin, acne, and a blurry jawline supposedly caused by "carbs.""There is no need to directly associate eating starchy foods with appearance," Cui ­Yongqiang, a medical professor of Integrative Medicine at Beijing Guang'anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.In truth, starchy foods form the foundation of most people's daily diets. They are a source of energy and provide important nutrients. Simply connecting carbs with ugliness or bad health is not supported by science, said Zhu Yi, an associate professor at the China Agricultural University in Beijing. A balanced diet requires a good mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. There is no food that is inherently "ugly" - only unbalanced eating and the anxiety created by social trends.What is more worrying is that the "carb face" talk can harm people's physical and mental well-being. If someone tries to avoid carbs for a long period, just to lose weight or look younger, they may become tired, irritable, experience poor moods, or face bigger health problems. In reality, not eating enough carbs can cause energy shortages and affect how your organs and brain work. Strict long-term "carbs control" is not a safe or sustainable way to improve appearance or stay healthy, Zhu said.Connecting a bowl of rice or a steamed bun with standards of beauty or appearance is an attempt to create public anxiety. Resisting such anxiety requires cultivating a correct sense of aesthetics and understanding what constitutes a healthy diet. Beauty has never had a single standard answer, nor is there a fixed template suitable for everyone. Health, positivity, confidence, and individuality are all integral parts of beauty. Embracing one's true self and appreciating differences among individuals helps prevent unnecessary mental anxiety, according to The Paper.Cui pointed out that achieving a healthy diet does not mean completely cutting out carbohydrates, but consuming excessive amounts of refined rice and flour can also harm one's health. "It is important to remind oneself to reduce the proportion of refined carbohydrates and to include more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. A balanced diet, adequate sleep, proper exercise, and a positive mindset all play a role in maintaining good health," Cui said.Luo Chaofan, a rehabilitation therapist with the National Health Commission, said that a balanced diet based mainly on grains can be maintained by replacing some refined rice and wheat products with whole grains (such as oats and quinoa), legumes (such as red beans and chickpeas), and tubers (such as sweet potatoes and yams). By "mixing" different staple foods, the intake of dietary fiber can be increased and the rise in blood sugar levels can be slowed down.Positively, more people have realized the dangers of spreading so-called "carb face." Many users have directly questioned influencers who spread fear about eating carbs. Some pointed out that feeling anxious about what you eat every day does not truly help with becoming healthier or more attractive. Instead, accepting regular eating habits and choosing foods wisely is the real key to well-being.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn