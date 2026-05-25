Chinese aerospace engineer sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage: report

Photo: Baomiguan WeChat account

An article released on Monday by Baomiguan, the WeChat account linked to China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, disclosed a case involving an aerospace engineer surnamed Zhu who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for collecting classified information and photographing and transmitting sensitive materials to foreign intelligence services.From 2006 to 2018, Zhu first pursued a doctoral degree at a "985" university. After obtaining his degree, he worked as an engineer at several aerospace research institutes, where he had long-term access to classified documents and materials related to aerospace, aviation and military technology. During that period, an agent of a foreign espionage organization approached him.Fully aware of the agent being a member of a foreign espionage organization, Zhu accepted intelligence-gathering tasks assigned by the organization. He used espionage equipment provided by the organization to photograph a large number of documents and materials involving aerospace, aviation, and military technology, which he then transmitted to espionage personnel, illegally earning a total of 596,400 yuan ($87,773).Ultimately, Zhu was sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage, deprived of political rights for three years, and had his personal property and all illegal gains confiscated.The Baomiguan article stated that the aerospace sector is a frontrunner for national technological strength and defense security. Related documents and scientific research data constitute vital state secrets, making them prime targets for foreign intelligence agencies.In recent years, those agencies have frequently exploited human vulnerabilities through financial inducements to infiltrate and recruit personnel in sensitive positions.National security is paramount, the article noted. Personnel with access to state secrets in critical industries must fortify the lines of defense. Three imperatives are essential: First, strengthen ideological education. Confidentiality training and counter-espionage awareness campaigns must be institutionalized to ensure personnel remain true to their original mission, recognize legal red lines, and reject the illusion of impunity.Second, improve prevention and control mechanisms, read the article. Entities handling classified information must strictly enforce secrecy management systems, tightening oversight of secure devices and documents to prevent any unauthorized disclosure.Third, strengthen personal discipline. Individuals must maintain constant vigilance, resolutely resisting monetary temptation and remaining alert to approaches by suspicious persons, thereby solidifying the defense line for national security.