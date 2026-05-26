GT Voice: Western doubts about China’s carbon accounting untenable

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

Despite China's globally recognized investments and achievements in renewable energy development, skepticism about its climate actions remains a recurring topic of Western public opinion. This has less to do with genuine concern for climate governance than with the double standards applied by certain Western institutions.China's revised method for reporting carbon emissions may have erased half of the rise in levels over the past five years, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing an analysis from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a European think tank. The CREA claimed that "The change in the definition of carbon intensity has the effect of weakening China's climate targets and introducing more uncertainty into tracking progress."Yet, the biased claim does not stand up to scrutiny. Without knowing China's actual methodology of measuring carbon intensity, the think tank's skepticism politicizes China's climate efforts through ideological bias while turning a blind eye to the country's substantial and tangible contributions to global decarbonization.For starters, carbon accounting is a highly professional and evolving technical field, with national methodologies worldwide subject to continuous refinement to improve accuracy. Any responsible country has the right to update its accounting framework in line with national conditions, technological progress and the latest international standards. Such technical revisions aim to deliver data that truthfully reflects real emission levels and supports evidence-based climate policymaking.China has been steadily improving its carbon emissions statistical and accounting systems over the years. In October 2024, the National Development and Reform Commission and several other government departments jointly issued the Work Plan for Improving the Carbon Emission Statistical Accounting System.In December 2025, an updated national standard - the "General Guideline for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Accounting and Reporting for Industrial Enterprises" - was released, further refining statistical classifications and aligning them with international norms. All revisions are backed by clear policy foundations and professional technical support. Far from weakening China's climate commitments, these improvements enhance data quality and provide a more reliable basis for designing targeted climate policies.What is truly revealing about the CREA analysis is the double standard that underpins Western skepticism. Updating carbon accounting calibrations and retrospectively revising historical data are accepted as professional practices in the West. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, many emission and sink estimates in the Inventory of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks are recalculated and revised each year as part of ongoing efforts to improve estimates through better methods and data, with the goal of enhancing inventory quality and reducing uncertainties.These practices have never drawn Western suspicion. Yet when China improves its statistical system, the same kind of move is deliberately misinterpreted as "data opacity" and "weakening targets." This glaring double standard shows that certain Western institutions are less interested in the science of climate governance than in stigmatizing China.The sincerity and effectiveness of a country's emission‑reduction efforts should not be judged solely by technical tweaks in accounting methodologies, but by tangible action and real progress in industrial transformation. In recent years, China's investment and output in clean energy have become indispensable in global mitigation efforts.China ranks first in the world in installed renewable energy capacity. It has led the world in production and sales of new-energy vehicles (NEVs). Its solar and wind power manufacturing capacity likewise holds a dominant global position. These achievements are not products of statistical adjustments; they are the result of real industrial scale, technological accumulation and market expansion.From large-scale wind and solar bases in remote desert regions to distributed rooftop photovoltaic systems across urban and rural areas, and from continuously improving low‑carbon technologies to the widespread adoption of NEVs, China has built a full‑chain, large‑scale green industrial system.Beyond domestic energy transition, China also provides huge quantities of clean energy equipment and solutions to the rest of the world. The scale of its contribution to global emissions reduction is visible and undeniable.In the end, climate governance is a shared global cause, not an arena for geopolitical games. Instead of fixating on imagined loopholes in China's accounting methods, Western think tanks would do well to set aside their biases and acknowledge the real contribution China is making to global climate action. The facts are clear: China is not only meeting its commitments but is also leading the world's green transition. A genuine concern for the climate should welcome that reality, not twist it.