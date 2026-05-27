China to speed up legislation on development of AI, low-altitude economy

Chinese eVTOL developer AutoFlight completes a demonstration flight of its self-developed 2-ton eVTOL craft in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on May 19, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of AutoFlight

China will accelerate legislation to promote healthy AI development and the low-altitude economy, an official told a press conference on Wednesday.The move comes as the nation step up legislative work across the board in 2026 to lay a solid legal foundation for the realization of the China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).Priorities include advancing comprehensive legislation for the sound development of AI and laws guiding development of the low-altitude economy, a major move to bolster technological innovation and build a strong country in science and technology, Wu Zeng, Vice Minister of Justice told the press conference.Other key tasks cover formulating rules for a unified national market to eliminate institutional barriers and bottlenecks that hinder market integration and rolling out administrative regulations concerning people's livelihood covering water supply safety, medicine supervision, housing security, medical care services and road transportation.For high-level opening-up, the country will further improve foreign-related legislation. It will revise laws and regulations on customs and foreign labor cooperation to steadily expand institutional opening-up and effectively safeguard China's national sovereignty and development interests.Global Times