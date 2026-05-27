China’s largest offshore shallow lithologic oilfield project now operational, with daily output exceeding 2,800 tons

China's largest offshore shallow lithologic oilfield project, the first-phase development of the Kenli 10-2 oilfield cluster Photo: Screenshot of China Media Group's report

China's largest offshore shallow lithologic oilfield, the first-phase project of the Kenli 10-2 oilfield cluster, has been fully put into operation, with daily crude oil output exceeding 2,800 tons, providing strong support for stable oil production across the Bohai Oilfield, China's largest crude oil production base, according to a report by China Media Group.The Kenli 10-2 oilfield is located in the southern waters of the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of about 20 meters and proven geological reserves exceeding 100 million tons.The first-phase project includes one newly built central processing platform and two unmanned wellhead platforms, with a total of 79 development wells being drilled.The oil and gas resources are mainly stored in narrow and winding sand bodies that are interwoven with one another, resembling the crisscrossing shadows of tree branches on the ground and forming a typical "branch-like" pattern there. The project marks China's first offshore development of a branch-like heavy oil reservoir.Global Times