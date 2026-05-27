China’s Wang Xinyu bows out of French Open in second round

Wang Xinyu of China competes against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany in round two during Day Four of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: VCG

Chinese tennis player Wang Xinyu's French Open singles run came to an end on Wednesday after the 32nd seed suffered a hard-fought defeat to Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in the women's singles second round at Roland Garros.Wang was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 by the unseeded German after a match that swung dramatically in momentum. Wang recovered after dropping the opening set to force a decider, but Korpatsch ultimately prevailed to deny the Chinese player a place in the third round. Wednesday's match saw Wang make 62 unforced errors, compared to her opponent's 37.The loss marked a disappointing end to Wang's singles campaign after arriving in Paris as the only Chinese woman seeded in the singles draw. The 24-year-old had entered the tournament ranked among the world's top 35 following one of the strongest stretches of her career.Wang had opened her Roland Garros campaign with a three-set victory over Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger, earning the 20th Grand Slam main-draw win of her career and continuing her steady rise on the WTA Tour this season.Against Korpatsch, however, Wang struggled to consistently impose her aggressive baseline game on the slow clay surface. The German repeatedly extended rallies and forced Wang into difficult exchanges from the baseline.After losing the first set, Wang responded strongly in the second with more aggressive returning and improved serving, leveling the match and appearing to regain momentum.But Korpatsch managed to regain control in the deciding set through her defensive consistency and ability to absorb Wang's attacking shots.The defeat continued a difficult singles tournament for the Chinese contingent in Paris. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen had earlier suffered a shock first-round exit.Wang still has reason for optimism in Paris as she remains alive in the women's doubles competition. Wang had captured the 2023 French Open women's doubles title alongside Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei. Pairing with men's player Zhang Zhizhen, Wang also won a silver medal for China at the Paris Olympics mixed doubles.This year, Wang once again entered the doubles draw with Hsieh, hoping to make another deep run on the Paris clay.Wang's overall progress this season has nevertheless underlined her growing importance in Chinese tennis. She reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year, her best singles result at a Grand Slam, and climbed steadily up the rankings through a series of strong performances on both hard and clay courts.Her rise has come during a period of transition for Chinese women's tennis, with a younger generation increasingly taking leading roles on the international stage following the retirement or decline of several former stars.Standing 1.82 meters tall, Wang possesses one of the more powerful games among Chinese women players. Her improved movement and confidence on clay this season had raised hopes that she could make a breakthrough at Roland Garros, particularly after earning a seeded position for the tournament.Another Chinese player, Wang Xiyu, was also scheduled to compete in the women's singles second round late on Wednesday, while men's singles player Wu Yibing is due to play his second round singles match on Thursday.