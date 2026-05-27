Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Earlier this month, a cargo vessel carrying 747 tons of cattle bone granules from Nigeria docked at Dayaowan port in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.
According to Dalian customs, the shipment would previously have faced a 12 percent tariff, but entered duty-free under China's zero-tariff policy for imports from 53 African countries with which China has diplomatic relations, a policy that took effect on May 1. The shipment offers a small but telling example of how China's latest trade-opening measures are starting to influence commercial flows in practice.
As China-Africa industrial links continue to deepen, new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation are emerging across trade and supply chains. In that context, China's zero-tariff arrangements are likely to reinforce those trends by lowering trading costs.
While some Western media commentaries have sought to interpret China's latest opening-up measures primarily through the prism of geopolitical competition, a reading that tends to overlook the underlying economic logic of cooperation, such narratives are unlikely to alter the broader trajectory of China-Africa trade cooperation, which increasingly reflects tangible market incentives, economic complementarity and shared development interests.
Following the arrival of the Nigerian cattle bone granules, 319 tons of Kenyan avocado oil reached the port, according to the Liaoning Daily. Taken together, the shipments provide an early indication of how China's zero-tariff arrangements for African imports are beginning to feed through into commercial decision-making.
The newspaper reported that a company based in Liaoning has doubled its planned imports of Kenyan avocado oil to 2,000 tons in 2026 from less than 1,000 tons in 2025 following the introduction of the policy, with expected tax savings exceeding 10 million yuan ($1.5 million). Trade between Liaoning and African countries reached 13.62 billion yuan in the first four months of 2026, up 86 percent from a year earlier.
Before China's zero-tariff arrangements for African imports took effect, some of the African products most frequently imported by companies in Liaoning included cattle bone granules from Nigeria, frozen bluefin tuna from Morocco and avocado oil from Kenya, which had been subject to tariffs of 12 percent, 7 percent and 20 percent respectively. With the zero-tariff policy now in place, import costs for a broad range of African goods have fallen substantially.
The developments in Liaoning reflect a broader trend in China. In recent years, agricultural products have become an increasingly active area of China-Africa trade.
According to media reports, the zero-tariff arrangements form part of a broader package of supporting measures. China has upgraded the "green lanes" for imports of African agricultural and food products, streamlined the quarantine clearance procedures and introduced facilitation measures such as tiered risk-based management. Against this backdrop, China-Africa agricultural trade is likely to expand further.
Agricultural trade represents only one dimension of a broader commercial trend. Beyond agricultural product imports, China's domestic market continues to offer considerable scope for expanded economic engagement with Africa across a wider range of products and industries.
In this context, China's latest market-opening measures may help accelerate new areas of trade and investment as commercial links between the two sides continue to deepen. That longer-term expansion of market opportunities matters more than geopolitical narratives promoted by some Western media outlets.
What increasingly stands out is the widening range of opportunities emerging across China-Africa economic cooperation. From agriculture and manufacturing to consumer services, cooperation is becoming more diversified and more connected to Africa's own industrial development goals.
As the Xinhua News Agency reported on May 4, Leseko Makhetha, head of the Department of Economics at the National University of Lesotho, noted that China's zero-tariff arrangements directly support Africa's industrialization by reducing barriers for semi-processed and finished goods, not just raw materials. In his view, this encourages local industries to scale up production, fosters value-added processing and creates jobs across a wide range of sectors.
Some of the products entering the Chinese market offer a glimpse into how these opportunities are evolving in practice. Items such as cattle bone granules and avocado oil increasingly reflect the emergence of new forms of market demand and cross-border cooperation.
They serve as a reminder that China-Africa trade is no longer confined to traditional commodities alone. As market access continues to expand, there remains considerable room for companies, investors and local producers on both sides to identify and develop new areas of cooperation that are closely connected to changing consumer demand and industrial upgrading.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn