Home-made C919 transports 5 million passengers in past 3 years

A C919 jetliner is pictured after landing at Harbin Taiping International Airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

China's self-developed large passenger aircraft,the C919,has safely transported more than 5 million passengers since entering commercial service three years ago, and has reached 23 cities in its flight network, its producer, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, said on its official WeChat account on Thursday.The C919 successfully completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28, 2023, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market.Operated by China Eastern Airlines, flight MU9191 took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 10:32 am, with 128 passengers on board, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The plane was greeted with a water salute after touching down at Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:31 pm.Global Times