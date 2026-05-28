Chinese automaker SAIC Motor becomes nation's first to reach 100 million vehicles in cumulative production and sales

SAIC Motor's car assembly plant in Ningde, East China's Fujian Province File photo: VCG

Domestic carmaker SAIC Motor delivered its 100 millionth vehicle in Shanghai on the afternoon of Thursday, becoming the first Chinese automobile group in history to surpass 100 million units in cumulative production and sales, according to the Xinhua News Agency.SAIC Motor's achievement as China's first "100-million-unit carmaker" symbolized the remarkable transformation of the country's automotive sector over more than 70 years - from starting from scratch to becoming a global powerhouse, according to the report.This landmark also represented a significant milestone for "Made in China," said Xinhua.Global Times