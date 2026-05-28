Chinese online literature emerging as transnational cultural language: professional

Chinese online literature writers Qingxian Yatou (second from left), The Bucket Rider (second from right) and Wolf of History Dept (right) share their reflections on creation at the event on May 28, 2026 in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Jiang Haoshu

Chinese online literature is now becoming a transnational language, influencing a growing number of readers and writers around the world, a web fiction industry professional shared with the Global Times at a showcase event for Chinese web novel writers held in Beijing on Thursday.Co-hosted by China Writers Association and China International Book Trading Corporation, the event was attended by publishers and professionals from Thailand, Singapore and France as well as Chinese web novelists such as Tang Jia San Shao, Er Gen and The Bucket Rider, who shared their reflections on the creative process.Charles-Emmanuel Dewees, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Chireads, a French platform dedicated to translating and promoting Chinese online literature, said that Chinese online literature resembles the serialized novels of 19th-century France in many ways.Take French novelist Alexandre Dumas for example. When he was writing The Count of Monte Cristo, it was also published in installments, with the story evolving alongside readers' reactions. Dumas himself struggled in his early years. His works were rejected, and many intellectuals at the time looked down on popular fiction, said Dewees.That feels very similar to the early days of Chinese online literature. "When I look at many Chinese web novel writers today, there is a strong sense of familiarity in that passion, persistence, and years of quiet hard work before finally being recognized by the public," said the Frenchman.Over the past two decades, Chinese online literature has grown out of readers, keyboards, late-night updates, and comment section and is inspiring a generation of writers around the world today, Dewees noted."Inspired by Chinese online literature, my friend JKSManga has incorporated the pacing and spirit of Chinese fantasy fiction into his own stories. His work My Vampire System has already attracted millions of readers," he noted.Today's young readers are no longer satisfied with simply reading a novel. They want to immerse themselves in a complete world, one they can read about, watch in animation or film, play through games, and discuss with others online. This captures the spirit of China's "three new pillars" of cultural exports: online literature, online film and television productions, and online games, he added.Overseas revenue from Chinese online literature reached 5.64 billion yuan ($831.9 million) in 2025, up 11.2 percent year-on-year. Overseas active users approached 200 million across more than 200 countries and regions, while the number of local creators worldwide reached 1.3 million, producing over 2 million original works overseas, according to the Report on the Development of Chinese Online Literature 2025 released by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in April.Tina Mei, a copyright manager with Singapore-based publisher Rosmei, shared with the Global Times that Chinese online literature popular among English-speaking readers generally falls into three categories.The first includes traditional Chinese web fiction genres such as xianxia (immortal heroes), represented by works like Soul Land, which has long ranked among the most widely read Chinese web novels overseas. The second category consists of high-quality intellectual properties with successful screen adaptations that have also gained international audiences, such as Nirvana in Fire, Mei noted.The third category is made up of rapidly rising works that incorporate Western-style storytelling elements, such as Lord of Mysteries. Together, these different types of works highlight both the diversity of Chinese online literature and its growing appeal among global readers, Mei said.Sirima Angkulmahasuk, a representative with Thailand-based publisher Jamsai, said that Chinese online literature, especially historical fantasy, holds a unique appeal to Thai readers.Built upon the foundation of "traditional culture" that feels familiar and approachable to Thai readers, these stories blend in exquisite Eastern aesthetics. Whether it is the emotional relationships between characters, the richly crafted historical settings, or the gripping plot developments, they keep readers hooked from beginning to end, said the representative.