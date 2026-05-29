China closely monitoring relevant developments, will take necessary measures: Chinese FM on EU’s reported meeting on protectionist measures

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao NingAsked to respond to media inquiries regarding reports that the European Commission will hold a meeting on Friday local time and is expected to introduce measures to protect European industries from so-called competitive pressures from China, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press conference on Friday that the essence of China-EU economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the EU, the spokesperson noted.