China closely monitoring relevant developments, will take necessary measures: Chinese FM on EU’s reported meeting on protectionist measures

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Asked to respond to media inquiries regarding reports that the European Commission will hold a meeting on Friday local time and is expected to introduce measures to protect European industries from so-called competitive pressures from China, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press conference on Friday that the essence of China-EU economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the EU, the spokesperson noted.Protectionism will only harm the interests of EU consumers and weaken the competitiveness of EU industries, Mao said, urging the EU to view China-EU economic and trade cooperation in a comprehensive and objective manner and uphold its commitment to free trade. China is closely monitoring relevant developments and will take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, Mao said.Global Times