



Shen Zhixiong, a senior colonel from the National Defense University and member of China's delegation to the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), raised a pointed question to Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday morning.



The fifth plenary session of the SLD was held on Friday morning, during which Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi delivered a speech and mentioned "neo-militarism." In the interactive session, Shen said he was pleased that Koizumi had mentioned "new militarism" in his remarks. Shen pointed out that recently, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the Australian War Memorial and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier. However, victimized countries in Asia have not received any apologies or expressions of remorse from Japanese government.



China believes that genuine legal reconciliation must be based on reflection on history that treats all victim nations equally, Shen said.



"Whether the Japanese government is prepared to respond in an equally serious and unequivocal manner to the concerns of China, South Korea, and victimized nations of Southeast Asia regarding the history of the Second World War, thereby creating the conditions for mutual trust and regional security," Shen asked.



In response to Shen's question, Koizumi didn't answer immediately. Instead, he appeared uneasy, lowering his head to look at the printed materials in his hands for a few seconds. Then he said that responding to the Chinese representative's question was "the difficult part." Then, he did not answer the question head-on.



Koizumi argued that Japan's defense policy and the defense build-up are not based on the idea of identifying any specific country or region as a threat or having a military confrontation. He then shifted the blame, claiming that China continues to increase its defense spending at the higher level and is rapidly expanding its military capabilities across a wide range of areas without sufficient transparency. China's external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community.



Later, he said that "Japan believes it is essential to have persistent, candid dialogue and communication without turning out, turning our eyes away from concrete and difficult issues precisely because challenges exist."



"Japan's refusal to apologize and its lack of profound reflection have angered people in Asian countries that suffered under Japanese militarism, as Japan's Asian neighbors were among those most severely affected," Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Moreover, Japan has been vigorously developing offensive military capabilities, once again causing neighboring countries to feel the threat of a resurgence of Japanese militarism in recent years, Zhang added.



Zhang noted that Japan fundamentally lacks the sincerity to engage in dialogue with China and also lacks the political foundation for holding talks with China's defense minister.



Koizumi's remarks are insincere and amount to nothing more than wishful thinking, he added.





