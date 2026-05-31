China's new rules on protection of trade secrets become effective on June 1, including data and algorithms

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The Provisions on the Protection of Trade Secrets will come into effect in China on Monday, with data, algorithms, and other important items being included in the scope of trade secret protection, according to a statement seen on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).The provisions also list specific technical confidentiality measures for scenarios such as remote work and cross-border collaboration, and clearly specify digital circumstances under the "improper means" of trade secret infringement, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency.The rules, which fill the gap in detailed rules for the administrative protection of trade secrets, are suited to the digital era, the SAMR said.It noted that "with the deepening development of the digital economy, digital assets including data, algorithms, computer programs, and codes have become key commercial secrets for businesses. At the same time, emerging infringements such as electronic intrusion and remote data scraping are occurring more frequently."Observers note that, against the backdrop of the rapidly growing digital economy and token economy under which data and algorithms - like AI model training data, recommendation algorithms, and risk control models - have emerged as the most important competitive advantages for companies, the inclusion of those items within the scope of trade secrets is a necessary and a timely move.Pan Helin, a member of the Information and Communication Economy Expert Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), told the Global Times on Sunday that, currently, incorporating algorithms into trade secret protection will have considerable difficulties due to the fact that many algorithms operate as black boxes.Taking the AI domains as an example, the majority consist of machine learning algorithms, whose specific details are often hard to articulate. Pan noted that considering all the factors, what is more likely to receive protection under the new provisions is the underlying basic code that constitutes these algorithms, which belongs to the category of intellectual property."However, the overall move will enable Chinese large AI model companies to actively innovate and develop original algorithms, free from the need to rely on following others or using knowledge distillation to build their models," Pan said.According to the Xinhua report, as a vital manifestation of enterprises' innovation outcomes and central competitiveness, trade secrets play a critical role in maintaining the security of industrial and supply chains and fostering new quality productive forces in China. And trade secrets have also become a prominent issue in international economic and trade practices.The rules also introduce new provisions on instigation, inducement, and assistance in infringement, thereby improving third-party liability and achieving full-chain accountability for market violations. In line with the Anti-Unfair Competition Law, the new regulation adds extraterritorial applicability, stipulating that where overseas infringing acts disrupt the domestic market order, Chinese regulators may pursue legal liability in accordance with the law, according to the SAMR statement.Global Times